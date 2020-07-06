New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage

Additionally, the National Association of School Nurses recommends 750 students to one nurse for healthy students. But in case of students with more demanding medical needs that require daily services, that ratio should be lowered to 225 to one nurse, the association said.

Every region in New Mexico meets that initial ratio of one nurse to 750 students except the Northwest region, which consists of 13 school districts and has one nurse for every 896 students.

New Mexico health officials reported Sunday an additional 203 novel coronavirus cases but no more known deaths. That puts the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 infections at 13,256, with the death toll remaining at 513.