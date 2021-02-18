New Mexico scientists contribute to NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover mission

“It's a place New Mexicans should feel right at home with,” Crumpler said.

“I always say Mars is like New Mexico, just more so,” he added.

Dr. Crumpler said the landscape of Mars closely resembles the land in western New Mexico.

The goal of the mission is to search for traces of ancient life.

“The whole mission is predicated on the desire to see if we can find microbial past life on Mars,” he said.

“Our pace of exploration is just continuing tremendously,” added Dr. Newsom.

Dr. Newsom said he hopes the collected samples can serve future scientists who pass through UNM.

“I'm hoping some day here at UNM we will have samples that were collected on Mars by Perseverance and the next generation of students and researchers here in New Mexico will work on these samples,” he said.

Perseverance’s mission will last at least one Mars year or about 687 Earth days.