New Mexico Secretary of State wants judge to dismiss Trump election lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon President Trump tweeted a video calling on his supporters to remain peaceful, but remained defiant about the election results. The social network has since removed that tweet.

This comes as election lawsuits remain pending in several states. According to a suit filed against New Mexico last month, no specific examples of fraud were brought forward. However, it did target New Mexico’s use of ballot drop boxes.

“Outright lies are being spread about the outcome of the election here in New Mexico and across the country, and it's absolutely horrible and destructive for our democracy,” Toulouse Oliver said.

Amid the unrest on Capitol Hill, Toulouse Oliver wants a federal judge to dismiss the case.

“The lawsuit just fails on its merits,” she said. “It's moot, it's after the fact, it has no basis in reality and law.”

“Hopefully the judge that will be considering all the actual facts regarding this lawsuit will make the right decision in this case,” she added.