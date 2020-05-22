New Mexico seeks applicants for contact-tracing jobs

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 22, 2020 01:20 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 12:21 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Contact tracing is central to New Mexico's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and move into the next phases of economic recovery. The state is now accepting applications for over 200 contact-tracing positions.
The hiring will be done virtually, and the work will be done remotely. State officials say the positions range from entry-level through supervisory.
Qualifications include experience in a health-related field or work with communities on social service matters, social work or case management.
New Mexico has five regional contact-tracing teams statewide, with approximately 150 Health Department personnel already conducting contact tracing efforts.
To apply for a contact-tracing position, visit the State Personnel Office website and click on "View Job Opportunities and Apply" at the top right. Additional positions are likely to become available over the summer.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company