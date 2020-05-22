New Mexico seeks applicants for contact-tracing jobs | KOB 4
New Mexico seeks applicants for contact-tracing jobs

New Mexico seeks applicants for contact-tracing jobs

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 22, 2020 01:20 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 12:21 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Contact tracing is central to New Mexico's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and move into the next phases of economic recovery. The state is now accepting applications for over 200 contact-tracing positions. 

The hiring will be done virtually, and the work will be done remotely. State officials say the positions range from entry-level through supervisory.

Qualifications include experience in a health-related field or work with communities on social service matters, social work or case management. 

New Mexico has five regional contact-tracing teams statewide, with approximately 150 Health Department personnel already conducting contact tracing efforts. 

To apply for a contact-tracing position, visit the State Personnel Office website and click on "View Job Opportunities and Apply" at the top right. Additional positions are likely to become available over the summer. 


