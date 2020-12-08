New Mexico seeks court's protection from business lawsuits | KOB 4
New Mexico seeks court's protection from business lawsuits

The Associated Press
Created: December 08, 2020 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Written arguments are due as the New Mexico state Supreme Court weighs whether businesses deserve compensation for losses linked to state emergency health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked the court to decide the fate of at least 14 lawsuits filed in district courts, with crucial written arguments due Monday from her office.

The lawsuits against the state allege that pandemic-related health orders constitute a regulatory “taking” and that businesses deserve just compensation under provisions of the state Constitution and health-emergency statutes.


