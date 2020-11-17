New Mexico seeks 'missing students' school enrollment drops | KOB 4
New Mexico seeks 'missing students' school enrollment drops

The Associated Press
Created: November 17, 2020 01:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state officials are working to locate 12,000 students who have disappeared from public school rolls and haven't said why they left.

Another 9,000 students did say why. Some are being homeschooled, while others have transferred to private schools or left the state entirely.

Schools in New Mexico are funded based on the number of students they have on the 40th day of the school year, so the emerging exodus could result in a decline in school funding.

The Public Education Department is trying to track down those 12,000 students and enroll them if possible.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

