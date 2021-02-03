New Mexico seeks to boost health insurance subsidies

The Associated Press
Created: February 03, 2021 06:51 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is backing legislation that would expand subsidies to the state’s health insurance exchange for residents who don’t qualify for Medicaid.
A first legislative hearing was scheduled for Wednesday on a bill that would substitute a state surtax on insurance premiums for a slightly smaller federal fee that expired late last year.
Proceeds would be used to pay down premiums and other out-of-pocket costs for individuals and families that obtain insurance through state’s exchange.
State insurance regulators hope the measure might extend insurance coverage to 23,000 people who go without coverage.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)