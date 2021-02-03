New Mexico seeks to boost health insurance subsidies | KOB 4

New Mexico seeks to boost health insurance subsidies

The Associated Press
Created: February 03, 2021 06:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is backing legislation that would expand subsidies to the state’s health insurance exchange for residents who don’t qualify for Medicaid.

A first legislative hearing was scheduled for Wednesday on a bill that would substitute a state surtax on insurance premiums for a slightly smaller federal fee that expired late last year.

Proceeds would be used to pay down premiums and other out-of-pocket costs for individuals and families that obtain insurance through state’s exchange.

State insurance regulators hope the measure might extend insurance coverage to 23,000 people who go without coverage.


