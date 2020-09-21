New Mexico sees decrease in suicides

Last year, the American Association of Suicidology said New Mexico had the highest suicide rate in the country. However, that report was based on 2018’s statistics.

Still, officials say New Mexico is not out of the woods.

“I mean, unfortunately, the fact that we’ve been number one in the United States for a number of years, consistently in the top 5 in death by suicide, it’s something that’s really important for New Mexico to take seriously and it touches the lives of many of us in the state,” said Bonham.

According to Bonham, friends and families should be on the lookout for their loved ones who start to show signs of mental illness.

“Depression is treatable,” she said.

The latest statistics show a small decrease in the number of young people taking their own life. However, it remains a big problem.

Earlier this year, KOB 4 spoke with the family of 11-year-old Landon Fuller. Fuller’s family said they believe their son ended his life because of social isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Officials told KOB there has been an increase in people having suicidal ideations in 2020.

“During this time of COVID, unfortunately, nationally, we’ve seen an increase in people having thoughts of suicide,” said Bonham.

“Most likely a response to all the stress people are going through right now,” she added.

If you or someone else you know needs help, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.



