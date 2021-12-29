New Mexico sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations | KOB 4
New Mexico sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Associated Press
Created: December 29, 2021 09:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Fewer people are being hospitalized now in New Mexico due to COVID-19.

State health officials reported Tuesday there were just over 460 coronavirus patients in hospitals around the state.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the number marks a drop of more than one-third since Dec. 9. That's when the state hit an 11-month peak that topped 700 patients.

New Mexico also ranks in the bottom half of states when it comes to cases per capita over the last week.

The state also reported 22 additional deaths Tuesday. Just seven deaths happened in the last 30 days and 13 were in their 70s or older.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

