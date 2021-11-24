New Mexico sees shortage of Uber, Lyft drivers

KOB 4 took a couple rides earlier Wednesday afternoon and caught up with some local drivers who said they are super busy. But if you give it a little time, someone will get to you.

According to CNBC in early July, Uber and Lyft drivers were down 40%. So they’ve started investing in bonuses and base rate changes to bring drivers back.

Those gas prices are another new reason other drivers believe people could be seeing fewer ride-share drivers - at a time when we really need them.

Uber is providing codes in Bernalillo County - and throughout the state - to encourage people to use the service after a night of drinking this holiday week.

For Bernalillo County, it's: THANKS2021. For the rest of the state, it's: ENDWI2021.

That gets people at least ten dollars off one ride, but it has limited availability.

Meanwhile, there's another demand on these drivers with more people traveling. So much so, Sunport officials are warning fliers.

“We're actually recommending folks consider a rental car over a ride-share like Uber and Lyft, simply because there's such a shortage of ride-share drivers that folks are having to wait for extended periods of time for their ride-share drivers to arrive,” said Stephanie Kitts, Digital Content Coordinator & Public Information Officer.?