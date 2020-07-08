New Mexico senator hosts virtual job fair

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 08, 2020 06:59 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico senator is trying to help connect New Mexicans with resources during a virtual job fair.
While many families are still out of work due to the coronavirus, the good news is that many places are still hiring.
“I think right now we need to work hard to get people to have hope and the good news is employers are still hiring, so I didn’t want to drop this job fair. I wanted to make sure I kept doing it every year,” said Sen. Michael Padilla (D-District 14).
Padilla hosts this job fair every year. Last year, they had 126 employers and more than 5,000 people looking for work.
This year, 30 employers have registered for the online fair, but Padilla said it’s not too late for more to sign up.
“It’s a mix of employers that have participated in the past and about half of them are new. But I will tell you we're only at about a third of the number of employers we typically have at this job fair because it’s so different but I think that list is going to grow,” the senator said.
Padilla said the registered employers all have COVID safe practices in place.
“We just want to make it as easy as possible to help people find jobs, especially in the very difficult time right now,” he said.
To learn more about the job fair, click here
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company