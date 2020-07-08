New Mexico senator hosts virtual job fair

This year, 30 employers have registered for the online fair, but Padilla said it’s not too late for more to sign up.

“It’s a mix of employers that have participated in the past and about half of them are new. But I will tell you we're only at about a third of the number of employers we typically have at this job fair because it’s so different but I think that list is going to grow,” the senator said.

Padilla said the registered employers all have COVID safe practices in place.

“We just want to make it as easy as possible to help people find jobs, especially in the very difficult time right now,” he said.

