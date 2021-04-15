New Mexico settles retaliation lawsuit by whistleblower

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico has reached a $260,000 settlement with a whistleblower who alleged retaliation by state insurance regulators after she reported that a major health care insurer was allegedly avoiding tax payments.

An attorney for Shawna Maestas confirmed the financial settlement Wednesday after terms were published on a state clearinghouse website. Maestas previously oversaw the state’s financial audit bureau.