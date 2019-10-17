New Mexico shares excess emissions data online | KOB 4
New Mexico shares excess emissions data online

The Associated Press
October 17, 2019 07:20 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Environment Department is sharing emissions data with the public on its website as it works on new regulations aimed at reducing pollution.
    
The department says the data involves excess emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other pollutants that are self-reported by oil and gas companies, pipeline and refinery operators and others.
    
Environment Secretary James Kenney says self-reporting is helpful in understanding air quality impacts in communities around the state and that compliance with permits and regulations is expected by those communities where industry operates.
    
The department says the pollutants make up a large part of the state's greenhouse gas emissions and are contributing to ozone levels in seven New Mexico counties.
    
While excess emissions are not necessarily violations, officials say they present an opportunity for reductions.

