New Mexico shelter dog to appear in the Puppy Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexican star is making their debut on Animal Planet’s 2020 Puppy Bowl on Sunday.
Dracula is a 6-month-old Bull Terrier mix, and a former shelter dog from Las Cruces. Now she’s a back-up for Team Ruff.
“Shelter pets really are the best and being able to highlight how amazing a shelter pet can be," said Sara Heffern, the executive director for Watermelon Mountain Ranch. "It’s just super cool and such a great way to shine the light."
Over 90 puppies in the game are up for adoption.
However, Watermelon Mountain Ranch has a lot of furry friends available for New Mexicans.
"For us by ourselves, we do have almost 2,000 adoptions in a year and as a non-profit rescue, those are big numbers," Heffern explained. "And that's not even looking at the numbers of animals that are being put down because of pet overpopulation, not enough spay and neuter programs."
The pet rescue has partnered with Fiesta Subaru for their annual Puppy Bowl. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8100 Lomas Blvd.
"We've got the underdogs here. We've got our shy dogs. But as you give them a little bit of love, they totally become the superstars that are going to make the play at the very end,” Heffern said.
