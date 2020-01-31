New Mexico shelter dog to appear in the Puppy Bowl

However, Watermelon Mountain Ranch has a lot of furry friends available for New Mexicans.

"For us by ourselves, we do have almost 2,000 adoptions in a year and as a non-profit rescue, those are big numbers," Heffern explained. "And that's not even looking at the numbers of animals that are being put down because of pet overpopulation, not enough spay and neuter programs."

The pet rescue has partnered with Fiesta Subaru for their annual Puppy Bowl. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8100 Lomas Blvd.

"We've got the underdogs here. We've got our shy dogs. But as you give them a little bit of love, they totally become the superstars that are going to make the play at the very end,” Heffern said.