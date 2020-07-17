New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification | KOB 4
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification

The Associated Press
Updated: July 17, 2020 06:32 AM
Created: July 17, 2020 06:29 AM

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico sheriff accused of showing up drunk to a SWAT standoff and trying to order officers away is no longer a licensed law enforcement officer in the state.

The New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board members voted unanimously Thursday to suspend the certification of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.

A criminal complaint filed in March said Lujan, in plainclothes, attempted to take over the scene involving a barricaded subject in Española.

The complaint also says he smelled like alcohol and appeared to have trouble keeping his balance.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

