New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill. Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.  |  Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras

The Associated Press
Updated: February 13, 2020 08:18 AM
Created: February 13, 2020 07:37 AM

EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico sheriff is vowing to go to jail and risk his seat rather than enforce a proposed red-flag gun law.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton told an audience at a Eunice City Hall meeting on Monday he’s ready to go to jail, if necessary, for refusal to enforce the law.

Advertisement

Helton said he’d be a one-term sheriff because a judge would place him under arrest. But he said he’d be able to sleep at night for standing his ground.

The bill pushed forward Tuesday in a Democratic-controlled House committee would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Helton believes the law would be unconstitutional, violating both the Second and 14th Amendments.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Albuquerque Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
Albuquerque Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
Advertisement


APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
New Mexico’s US senators propose protecting Gila River
New Mexico’s US senators propose protecting Gila River
40 years later: Former inmate reflects on infamous prison riot in Santa Fe
40 years later: Former inmate reflects on infamous prison riot in Santa Fe