New Mexico ski areas hope to receive green light to open in December

"Well I think all the ski areas are disappointed. I'm disappointed. I'm sure skiers, individually, are disappointed,” Brooks said.

Brooks said they understand the decision to keep ski areas closed, but hopes to get permission to open by some time in December.

"We're working very close with the Governor's Office and staff there, Secretary of Tourism, to try to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people."

As the state moves to take a county-by-county approach to reopening, Brooks said the list of ski areas that would be allowed to open is short.

"One of our ski areas presently could open after that. If it maintains that, which is Los Alamos, but I don't think they're prepared to, yet,” he said.

As ski areas work to make snow and have proper staff, Brook knows the die-hard skiers will find a place to hit the slopes regardless.

"If they're really hellbent on wanting to ski, they're going to be going to Colorado. So, yes, we are going to be losing dollars and people to Colorado,” he said.

Brooks said it will be critical that New Mexico ski areas open by Christmas. When they do, capacity limitations and mask requirements will be in place.

Despite the uncertainty, Brooks said he’s confident snowy days are ahead.

"You got to stay optimistic,” he said. “Skiers are optimistic people, otherwise they wouldn't be in the ski business."