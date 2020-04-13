New Mexico sports teams shift their focus on the community during pandemic

New Mexico United would have been one month into their highly anticipated second season, but since the pandemic hit, they’ve more than lived up to their slogan “Somos Unidos” by offering messages of hope through social media.

?? A slightly shorter cut with the same message. To everyone on the front lines of this battle, thank you ?? #NMUnited #WeAreUnited #SomosUnidos pic.twitter.com/xcL28zq4jg — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) April 6, 2020

Whether someone is a sports fan or not, the two teams are reminding people that we’re all in this together.

To submit art to the Isotopes’ project, click here.