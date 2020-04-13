New Mexico sports teams shift their focus on the community during pandemic | KOB 4
New Mexico sports teams shift their focus on the community during pandemic

Jeff Gordon
Created: April 13, 2020 06:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —New Mexico United and the Albuquerque Isotopes are shifting their focus to the help the community during the pandemic.

Easter weekend marked one month since professional sports shut down across the country because of the pandemic.

The Albuquerque Isotopes would have been preparing for their season opener Tuesday, but instead they are spreading positivity by engaging with people through a community art project. Baseball fans are able to send their baseball-themed art from their homes.

“It's certainly not a positive time but we're trying to take a positive attitude, you know, if we can provide some type of distraction for people and they can get involved with things like our project,” said John Traub, Isotopes general manager.

New Mexico United would have been one month into their highly anticipated second season, but since the pandemic hit, they’ve more than lived up to their slogan “Somos Unidos” by offering messages of hope through social media.

Whether someone is a sports fan or not, the two teams are reminding people that we’re all in this together.

To submit art to the Isotopes’ project, click here.


