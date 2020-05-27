New Mexico state capitol worker tests positive for COVID-19

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A New Mexico State Capitol worker who tested positive for COVID-19 prompted a round of testing for dozens of employees who may have been exposed.
The man who tested positive works for the capitol’s maintenance services. The last day he went to work was May 15.
During that week there were two press conferences with Gov. Lujan Grisham and her public health staff.
According to a memo that KOB 4 obtained from an anonymous source, capitol staff was informed that testing was underway.
Director of New Mexico’s Legislative Council Service Raúl Burciaga said around 70 people were tested. Their results were sent to the lab before 5 p.m.
A governor spokesperson couldn’t clarify if the governor was recently tested, but did say the infected employee was never in the governor’s office nor around her staff.
As far as the press conferences, officials said the room is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily.
Another statement sent to KOB 4 said “the risk of exposure was very low” due to the frequent cleanings.
An anonymous employee told KOB 4 that there was a lot of nervous tension inside the capitol. Because of the state health department’s protocol, employees will likely be retested next week.
