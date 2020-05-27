New Mexico state capitol worker tests positive for COVID-19

Director of New Mexico’s Legislative Council Service Raúl Burciaga said around 70 people were tested. Their results were sent to the lab before 5 p.m.

A governor spokesperson couldn’t clarify if the governor was recently tested, but did say the infected employee was never in the governor’s office nor around her staff.

As far as the press conferences, officials said the room is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily.

Another statement sent to KOB 4 said “the risk of exposure was very low” due to the frequent cleanings.

An anonymous employee told KOB 4 that there was a lot of nervous tension inside the capitol. Because of the state health department’s protocol, employees will likely be retested next week.