New Mexico State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers say the decision to cancel this year's event comes in accordance with guidelines set forth by the New Mexico Department of Health. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since its inception in 1938.

"None of us could ever imagine, just a few short months ago, how much our everyday lives would change due to the global pandemic," said Dan Mourning, the general manager of the New Mexico State Fair. "Like so many others in the fair industry, this crisis has made it difficult for us to continue with our normal operations. While we are heartbroken that there will be no New Mexico State Fair in 2020, we remain committed to putting the safety and well-being of our staff, vendors and our community above all else."