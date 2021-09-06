New Mexico State Fair cancels junior livestock show and sale

Expo New Mexico said they made the decision after talking with parents, doctors, and leaders of 4-H and FFA.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the state fair said:

"The New Mexico State Fair began planning the shows in good faith and were encouraged by our state's success in handling the pandemic. However, the recent rapid uptick of COVID cases, combined with the new public health order, has made it problematic for some families to attend the fair this year."

The Youth Livestock Expo starts next week in Roswell, and many families said they are excited to be able to show their animals down in Roswell instead.

"We decided to go ahead and offer those kids an opportunity to exhibit their animals and so that group has leased the fairgrounds here in Roswell to do that," said James Duffey expo organizer with Roswell Youth Livestock.

In Albuquerque, Expo New Mexico said while they are sad they can't host these kids this year, they are happy their hard work won't go to waste. Organizers also said they hope to host the youth livestock show again next year.

The state fair will also be giving out full refunds to all exhibitors who apply here.