New Mexico State Fair kicks off at Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE – After a year of restrictions and closures in New Mexico, including the cancellation of the State Fair, the annual state get-together is back.

The NM State Fair begins September 9 at 10 a.m. and ends September 19 at 9 p.m. The State Fair will feature many of the same events as before, including rides, food vendors, performers and areas to see and pet animals, among other attractions.