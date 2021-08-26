New Mexico State Fair leaders finalize operations

Guili Frendak
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - With the New Mexico State Fair just two weeks away, fair leaders know the public has questions about what operations will look like from the main entrance to the midway.
In a statement, a representative said:
“We are currently working on the most efficient process for checking vaccinations and exemptions during the fair. The most expeditious way through the lines will be to present proof of your vaccine verification, available on the state’s vaxviewnm.org website.”
Leaders say they are working to schedule a training for fair workers who will be checking both proof of vaccination and exemptions, and will have them trained in time for the start of the fair.
Leaders went on, “Everyone on the fairgrounds, including guests, vendors, midway operators, concessionaires, volunteers and staff are under the same rules with regard to the public health order.”
The state fair is technically a state agency, so leaders say they have to follow public health orders, unlike some of the other events that have still gone on as planned at the fairgrounds in recent weeks.
The statement concluded, “We want to ensure the public that the 2021 New Mexico State Fair will be a safe and enjoyable event for all those who attend.”
