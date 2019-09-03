New Mexico State fair to feature new events, festivals, rides
Ryan Laughlin
September 03, 2019 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Preparations are underway for the New Mexico State Fair.
It begins Thursday at Expo New Mexico.
Michael Quesada, who has been selling food at the fair for almost 20 years, is getting ready for the Unique Foods Contest.
“I've won it a couple years now,” he said.
The fried green chile cheeseburger is one of his signature dishes. He's been working on something totally different for Thursday's competition.
"This is a new entry. It's a waffle cone with nacho cheese in it, carne asada, pico de gallo and fresh homemade salsa," Quesada said.
This year, there will also be a new Beef Jerky Contest, a new Apple Cider Festival and new rides in the Midway.
The general manager of the fair and Expo New Mexico said the fair will be fun and safe.
“We plan year-round,” Dan Mourning said. “We never stop talking about security.”
New Mexico State Police will partner with other agencies to make sure the fair remains a safe place for everyone.
