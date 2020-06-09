New Mexico state government income faltered in March

A national recession and reduced oil demands are expected to undermine state government income. New Mexico relies heavily on income from fossil fuel production to supports school districts, public universities, health care and more.

The federal government has allocated at least $1.25 billion in recovery dollars to New Mexico.

That money and more than $1 billion in financial reserves may help the state avoid immediate cuts to staff and services.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state may rein in some spending on infrastructure projects.