New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase

The Associated Press
Created: February 24, 2020 07:18 AM

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot a man who fired at police at the end of a chase, authorities said.

The incident started at 4:15 p.m. Saturday when state police officers, with help from the Lima County Sheriff’s Office, pursued a man in a red minivan who was believed to have violated an order of protection, the state police said in a statement.

The man drove into a berm, leading his car to get stuck, the agency said. The man then ran off with a shotgun and fired a shot toward a sheriff’s deputy, hitting the deputy’s vehicle, the state police said.

Officers found the man lying in a bush with the shotgun, surrounded him and ordered him to drop the weapon, the state police said.

A state police officer fired at the man at least once, the agency said. The man died at the scene.

The state police did not identify the man or release the name of the officer, who has been placed on leave.

The shooting is under investigation, the state police said.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

APD addresses Albuquerque's violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Albuquerque boy
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe
Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe
APD addresses Albuquerque's violent weekend after 3 fatal shootings occurred
New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase
Governor to sign bill that will cap the cost of insulin
Woman who was the subject of SWAT situation to face judge Monday
