New Mexico State Police search for missing mother, 2-month-old baby

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 14, 2020 10:06 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 09:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are searching for 37-year-old Loretta Smith and her 2-month-old baby, Pearlindam Mircle Sandars. 

The pair were last seen leaving from 1235 NM 68 in Alcalde, New Mexico at 3:30 a.m. on July 8 to go to Walmart in Española. 

Advertisement

Police say they never returned. 

Smith and her baby are believed to be in danger if not found. Police said they could possibly be in Albuquerque or Taos. 

It's unknown what they were last seen wearing. Both have brown hair and brown eyes. Smith has a neck tattoo and a lip piercing. 

Anyone with information should call state police at (505) 753-2277 or 911.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

