New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes

“What we can do is we can build our point cloud and we can fly around in the scene in a 3D animation and show people what we would like them to see, specific pieces of evidence, maybe where a body is, etc.,” Milligan said.

The scanners aren’t new. State police have been using them since 2012. But Milligan said they’ve changed the game. They’re using them for everything from homicides to serious traffic crashes. It creates a permanent record, helps officers weed out potential witnesses, and significantly cuts down the time it takes to process a scene.

“It takes 90 seconds to map whatever it can see in the area,” he said.

NMSP has four scanners and each cost nearly $90,000. Milligan said they’re worth it.

“Really these things are irreplaceable for what you get,” he said.