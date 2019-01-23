New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes

Kassi Nelson
January 23, 2019 10:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Still photographs and maps may soon be a thing of the past for investigators. A 3D laser scanner does the job of both, and then some.

Advertisement

The device scans horizontally and vertically to build a virtual 3D model of a crime scene.

New Mexico State Police Sergeant Lauren Milligan said it’s crucial for gathering evidence and building a case.

“What we can do is we can build our point cloud and we can fly around in the scene in a 3D animation and show people what we would like them to see, specific pieces of evidence, maybe where a body is, etc.,” Milligan said.

The scanners aren’t new. State police have been using them since 2012. But Milligan said they’ve changed the game. They’re using them for everything from homicides to serious traffic crashes. It creates a permanent record, helps officers weed out potential witnesses, and significantly cuts down the time it takes to process a scene.

“It takes 90 seconds to map whatever it can see in the area,” he said.

NMSP has four scanners and each cost nearly $90,000. Milligan said they’re worth it.

“Really these things are irreplaceable for what you get,” he said.  

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 23, 2019 10:47 PM
Created: January 23, 2019 08:34 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking in NM
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking in NM
Highway 165 closed after several drivers were left stranded in snow
Highway 165 closed after several drivers were left stranded in snow
Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break
Developers of proposed Albuquerque hotel want tax break
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Advertisement




New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Woman who accused football player of rape files lawsuit against UNM
Woman who accused football player of rape files lawsuit against UNM
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
Carlsbad woman survives horrific beating
International District community members attempt to solve crime problem
International District community members attempt to solve crime problem
New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes
New Mexico State Police using laser scanners to create 3D models of crime scenes