New Mexico state senator arrested on suspicion of DWI
New Mexico state senator arrested on suspicion of DWI

Photo: Morgan Lee, File/Associated Press

Associated Press
June 30, 2019 01:25 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and is facing charges following a car crash.
    
Española police say the 66-year-old was arrested Friday night after a collision at an intersection on the city's north side.
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Martinez was alone in his SUV at the time of the crash.
    
He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before officers booked him into jail.
    
It was unclear Sunday if Martinez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
    
Martinez is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate who has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades representing parts of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.

