New Mexico state senator now faces modified DWI charges

Christina Rodriguez
October 22, 2019 06:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some changes are being made to Sen. Richard Martinez's drunk driving charges. Prosecutors filed an amended complaint against Martinez – changing his aggravated DWI charge to a charge of aggravated DWI resulting in bodily injury. 

Prosecutors changed the charge after reviewing one of the victim's medical records. 

Martinez rear-ended a jeep back in June while reportedly driving drunk. He pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial next month. 

Christina Rodriguez


October 22, 2019 06:56 AM
October 22, 2019 06:35 AM

