New Mexico state senator now faces modified DWI charges
Christina Rodriguez
October 22, 2019 06:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some changes are being made to Sen. Richard Martinez's drunk driving charges. Prosecutors filed an amended complaint against Martinez – changing his aggravated DWI charge to a charge of aggravated DWI resulting in bodily injury.
Prosecutors changed the charge after reviewing one of the victim's medical records.
Martinez rear-ended a jeep back in June while reportedly driving drunk. He pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial next month.
