New Mexico state senators file suit against Gov. Lujan Grisham's federal funds spending

New Mexico has received $1.75 billion in ARPA funds for pandemic relief. The suit alleges Gov. Lujan Grisham 'unlawfully appropriated' over $600 million in ARPA funds but does not request those funds be returned.

The suit also cites Article IV, Section 30 of the New Mexico Constitution which states, "except interest or other payments on public debt, money shall be paid out of the treasury only upon appropriations made by the legislature." The suit also cites a state law dictating general fund expenditures “shall be made only in accordance with appropriations authorized by the Legislature."