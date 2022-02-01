New Mexico state spending plan clears House committee

The budget also spends hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal money in one-time projects – a more conservative budgeting approach.

"Yeah, so the problem, if you put all of the funding through recurring, is now, year after year after year, the state's on the hook for those," said state Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec. "And if revenue drops, you're faced with hard decisions of making cuts."

That point becomes clear when it comes to how lawmakers are treating the Opportunity Scholarships. The Senate has advanced the governor's plan to spend $85 million in recurring money each year to pay for advanced training and college. The plan the House committee signed off on Tuesday spends just $12 million yearly, but injects $53 million in one-time cash.

The budget is expected to be debated in the full House later this week – then it will head to the Senate.