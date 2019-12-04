New Mexico State to keep football head coach Doug Martin | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico State to keep football head coach Doug Martin

New Mexico State to keep football head coach Doug Martin

The Associated Press
Created: December 04, 2019 06:15 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State athletics director Mario Moccia says Aggies head coach Doug Martin will return for his eighth season.
    
Moccia told the Las Cruces Sun-News on Monday he believes Martin will get the Aggies back in a bowl game despite the team’s 2-10 record this season.
    
Moccia says Martin was the reason New Mexico State reached the Arizona Bowl in 2017 after nearly 60 years of not playing in the college postseason.
    
Martin has a 22-63 record as the Aggies head coach.
    
Moccia says a buyout of Martin's contract and the Aggies assistant coaching staff would be in the neighborhood of $1.3 million.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Family loses everything in house fire
Family loses everything in house fire
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
Man sees image of Virgin Mary in tree
Man sees image of Virgin Mary in tree
Advertisement


APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
Family loses everything in house fire
Family loses everything in house fire
Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree
Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree
Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground
Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground