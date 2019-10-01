New Mexico streamlines requirements for state ID cards | KOB 4
New Mexico streamlines requirements for state ID cards

The Associated Press
October 01, 2019 11:40 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New application rules for driver's licenses are going into effect in New Mexico that relax identification requirements in some instances.
    
Requirements were streamlined on Tuesday to receive a standard driver's license that will not be valid for boarding commercial airline flights starting in October 2020. The changes are an outgrowth of new legislation and a lawsuit alleging that previous requirements unfairly denied basic identification cards to immigrants, homeless people and others.
    
The Taxation and Revenue Department says requirements are not changing for licenses that are compliant with federal Real ID standards.
    
To receive a so-called standard license, applicants must provide one document that provides proof of identity and age, and two more that prove New Mexico residency. The standard license serves as personal identification at state agencies and private establishments.

Credits

Created: October 01, 2019 11:40 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

