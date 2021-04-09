New Mexico students will be offered surveillance testing for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico public school students will be offered school-based surveillance testing for COVID-19. The state Public Education Department said districts and charter schools will implement testing programs as soon as possible, but no later than the week of April 26.

Testing will be completely voluntary and free. According to the PED, students who show proof of being fully vaccinated will not be asked to participate, as well as students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.