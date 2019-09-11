New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids

New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids

Associated Press
September 11, 2019 06:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing members of the family behind Purdue Pharma, alleging that deceptive practices helped flood the state with opioids.
    
His office filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state district court. At least 17 states already have sued one or more members of the Sackler family.
    
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and other drug companies are named in numerous lawsuits that have been filed by state, local and tribal governments over the opioid crisis.
    
Purdue Pharma said Sunday it was still negotiating a settlement after some attorneys general told colleagues that talks had reached an impasse.
    
If the company files for bankruptcy, the Sacklers could still be exposed to more lawsuits.
    
New Mexico filed its initial complaint against Purdue, other manufacturers and distributors in 2017.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 11, 2019 06:16 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes
Neighbors oppose Verizon cell tower in residential area
Neighbors oppose Verizon cell tower in residential area
Advertisement



Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs turns himself in to authorities
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
Search for missing 5-year-old girl continues to come up empty
New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids
New Mexico sues family behind Purdue Pharma over opioids
Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage
Dennis Chavez Elementary closed due to power outage
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched