New Mexico Supreme Court affirms state's repeat offender law | KOB 4
New Mexico Supreme Court affirms state's repeat offender law

The Associated Press
Created: November 17, 2020 06:27 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s highest court is upholding the increased prison time for a repeat offender of domestic violence.

The New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday against an Alamogordo man appealing his heightened jail sentence under the Habitual Offender Act.

James Barela pleaded no contest in 2015 to battery against a household member. It was his third misdemeanor domestic violence conviction. He also had a 2010 felony conviction for false imprisonment.

State law calls for a defendant with a previous felony that is not a DWI to face up to an additional year in jail.

Barela’s attorneys argued the misdemeanor conviction should not have been reconsidered as a felony.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

