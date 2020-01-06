New Mexico Supreme Court could make changes to pretrial detention rules

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 06, 2020 12:14 PM
Created: January 06, 2020 12:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered the creation of a 15-member committee to consider possible changes to pretrial detention rules.
“The work of the committee can help strengthen the reforms approved by voters in the 2016 constitutional amendment and provide additional guidance to judges making the difficult decisions about pretrial detention and release,” Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura said.
The first report to the court will be made by March 31, 2020. Retired Justice Edward Chávez will head the committee, which will include representatives from all branches of government.
Other members of the committee will include Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge Stan Whitaker, Third Judicial District Court Judge James Martin, Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Chief Judge Sandra Engel, Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce, Chief Public Defender Ben Bauer, Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier, Prof. Leo Romero of the University of New Mexico School of Law, Sen. Sander Rue, Sen. Jacob Candelaria, Rep. Bill Rehm, Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, Department of Public Safety Secretary Mark Shea and Matthew Garcia, and general counsel to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Some members may have designees attend on their behalf.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company