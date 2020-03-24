New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered a temporary moratorium on evictions for inability to pay rent during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“New Mexicans are struggling financially as workplaces close because of the public health emergency,” said Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura. “The Court’s order will provide temporary relief for families and individuals facing the possibly of losing their housing at a time when the governor and public health officials have ordered New Mexicans to remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”