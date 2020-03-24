New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases

New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 24, 2020 12:16 PM
Created: March 24, 2020 12:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered a temporary moratorium on evictions for inability to pay rent during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

“New Mexicans are struggling financially as workplaces close because of the public health emergency,” said Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura. “The Court’s order will provide temporary relief for families and individuals facing the possibly of losing their housing at a time when the governor and public health officials have ordered New Mexicans to remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

Under the court's order, tenants will need to provide the court with evidence of their inability to pay rent. If that is provided, the judge won't allow the tenant to be evicted. 

If anyone is worried about having to show up to court in person — other measures are being taken to maintain social distancing, including appearing by video or audio. For more information, visit the NM Courts website


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Advertisement


Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions
Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
UNM postpones spring commencement ceremony
UNM postpones spring commencement ceremony