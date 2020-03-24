New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered a temporary moratorium on evictions for inability to pay rent during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“New Mexicans are struggling financially as workplaces close because of the public health emergency,” said Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura. “The Court’s order will provide temporary relief for families and individuals facing the possibly of losing their housing at a time when the governor and public health officials have ordered New Mexicans to remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Under the court's order, tenants will need to provide the court with evidence of their inability to pay rent. If that is provided, the judge won't allow the tenant to be evicted.
If anyone is worried about having to show up to court in person — other measures are being taken to maintain social distancing, including appearing by video or audio. For more information, visit the NM Courts website.
