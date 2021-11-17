New Mexico Supreme Court rules against Gov. Lujan Grisham in federal funds spending lawsuit

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled in favor of the New Mexico Legislature in a lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's authority to spend federal American Recovery Plan Act funds.
The court ruled Wednesday in favor of the lawsuit filed in September by Democrat state senator Jacob Candelaria and Republican state senator Greg Baca.
The lawsuit argued the state constitution grants the state Legislature – not the governor – sole authority to decide how federal funds are spent and argued the governor's $600 million in ARPA funds spending violated the state constitution because she did not get legislative authorization.
The suit did not request those funds be returned.
Senator Baca released the following statement:
“In one of the most significant rulings in decades, the New Mexico Supreme Court today preserved the appropriating authority of the legislature and affirmed the separation and balance of powers enshrined in our Constitution. As legislators, we are the representative body of government and we are accountable to our constituents for the spending of their tax dollars. The Governor’s attempts to assume unilateral control of our state by bucking the authority of her office and the state constitution are an egregious power grab, and we are thankful that the high court has ruled in favor of the people.”
