New Mexico Supreme Court rules against Gov. Lujan Grisham in federal funds spending lawsuit

Senator Baca released the following statement:

“In one of the most significant rulings in decades, the New Mexico Supreme Court today preserved the appropriating authority of the legislature and affirmed the separation and balance of powers enshrined in our Constitution. As legislators, we are the representative body of government and we are accountable to our constituents for the spending of their tax dollars. The Governor’s attempts to assume unilateral control of our state by bucking the authority of her office and the state constitution are an egregious power grab, and we are thankful that the high court has ruled in favor of the people.”

Brianna Wilson will have more on the state Supreme Court's ruling tonight at 5 p.m.