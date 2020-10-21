New Mexico Supreme Court seeks members for equity commission | KOB 4
New Mexico Supreme Court seeks members for equity commission

The Associated Press
Updated: October 21, 2020 10:15 AM
Created: October 21, 2020 10:11 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is looking for people to serve on a newly created commission on equity and justice.

An order issued Monday formally established the commission and outlined the framework for its membership. The panel will study issues related to bias and inequities in the state justice system and promote diversity among judges and judicial employees.

In addition to state and local judges, voting members will include representatives from the University of New Mexico law school, attorneys, community advocates and one state lawmaker.

Representatives from more than two dozen legal organizations also will be invited to participate on the commission.

Applicants should send a letter of interest to Supreme Court Chief Clerk Joey Moya by email to nmsupremecourtclerk@nmcourts.gov, by fax to 505-827-4837, or by first-class mail to P.O. Box 848, Santa Fe, NM 87504.

  • Applicants should limit their letters to two pages, indicate which position they are seeking and describe (1) why they wish to serve on the Commission, (2) what they bring to the Commission and (3) their demonstrated commitment or professional experience with diversity, equality, inclusion or anti-racism.


