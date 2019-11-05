New Mexico Supreme Court takes up fatal pursuit cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico Supreme Court takes up fatal pursuit cases

New Mexico Supreme Court takes up fatal pursuit cases

The Associated Press
Created: November 05, 2019 01:04 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Attorneys in New Mexico have argued whether defendants could face first-degree felony murder charges after causing fatal crashes while fleeing authorities.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports that felony murder is a count used when a person is killed during certain felony crimes.
    
Authorities say the issue Monday was whether aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer is one of the crimes the state can use as a predicate for felony murder.
    
The state Supreme Court held in 2016 that the predicate felony must have a felonious purpose independent of the homicide.
    
District court officials argued avoiding apprehension is not wanting to cause harm.
    
Other officials argue it is the public endangerment in aggravated fleeing that separates it from its misdemeanor charge.
    
It's unclear when the Supreme Court would come to a decision.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
Child bitten by rattlesnake at Rio Rancho elementary school
Photo from National Parks Service (This is not the actual snake that bit the child in Rio Rancho)
Local magician has car stolen along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment
Local magician has car stolen along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment
Election Day: Polls are open for the last day to cast your ballot
Election Day: Polls are open for the last day to cast your ballot
Advertisement


Election Day: Polls are open for the last day to cast your ballot
Election Day: Polls are open for the last day to cast your ballot
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
New Mexico GOP set to endorse Trump
New Mexico GOP set to endorse Trump
More New Mexico Democrats endorse Senate bid by congressman
Ben Ray Luján