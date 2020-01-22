New Mexico switches to new licensing test for teachers

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in her state of the state address Tuesday noted that New Mexico has reduced the teacher vacancy rate by 13% over the last year, but there are still more than 600 open positions.

Hope Morales, executive director of Teach Plus New Mexico, said the state should have an exam that is accessible but maintains high expectations.

“We are not in a place right now where we have an abundance of teachers. If there is something that could be a blocker, like a financial component, we need to be looking ahead and make sure there aren’t barriers that could hinder teachers getting to the classroom,” she said.

Public Education Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment said the resources and opportunities to take the test multiple times were factors in making the switch.

The new testing requirements primarily affect those entering the profession, but it can affect educators who want to teach a different grade or subject.