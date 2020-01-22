New Mexico switches to new licensing test for teachers | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico switches to new licensing test for teachers

New Mexico switches to new licensing test for teachers

The Associated Press
Created: January 22, 2020 06:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has opted for a new teacher candidate exam system that will mean a higher price tag for those taking the test for the first time.

Information from the state Public Education Department shows the change will cost teacher candidates up to $50 more for required assessments at the get-go. But officials tell the Albuquerque Journal that the new system will provide more support to test takers and retakes will be free.

Advertisement

Under the previous testing platform, a candidate would pay full price for a second go at the exam.

The state previously used the National Evaluation Series to test K-12 educator hopefuls.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in her state of the state address Tuesday noted that New Mexico has reduced the teacher vacancy rate by 13% over the last year, but there are still more than 600 open positions.

Hope Morales, executive director of Teach Plus New Mexico, said the state should have an exam that is accessible but maintains high expectations.

“We are not in a place right now where we have an abundance of teachers. If there is something that could be a blocker, like a financial component, we need to be looking ahead and make sure there aren’t barriers that could hinder teachers getting to the classroom,” she said.

Public Education Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment said the resources and opportunities to take the test multiple times were factors in making the switch.

The new testing requirements primarily affect those entering the profession, but it can affect educators who want to teach a different grade or subject.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
Star of hit Netflix thriller series 'You' coming to ABQ
Star of hit Netflix thriller series 'You' coming to ABQ
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
Man arrested for sexually abusing child
Man arrested for sexually abusing child
Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients
Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients
Advertisement


APD: Shelter-in-place at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
APD: Shelter-in-place at Walmart in NW Albuquerque
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Rio Rancho
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
FBI offers $10K reward for information leading to suspect in Amber Alert case
New Mexico lawmaker wants to let college athletes profit
New Mexico lawmaker wants to let college athletes profit
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement