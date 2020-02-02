New Mexico taps Chicano studies professor as poet laureate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has chosen as its first poet laureate a bilingual Spanish-English writer and Chicano studies professor who will create a podcast of his encounters with wordsmiths and performers.

Levi Romero read Friday to the state Senate for his first day on the job. The native of Dixon in the Embudo Valley of northern New Mexico has won a long list of regional awards for publication of his free-verse poetry.