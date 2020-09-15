New Mexico taps federal funds to install ballot drop boxes | KOB 4
New Mexico taps federal funds to install ballot drop boxes

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 15, 2020 06:29 AM
Created: September 15, 2020 06:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is prepared to spend millions of dollars in federal recovery funds to install drop boxes for absentee ballots as election regulators encourage voters to participate in the general election in ways that minimize human contact and reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

The secretary of state’s office spokesman Alex Curtas said the agency is encouraging the state’s 33 counties to install ballot drop boxes while offering reimbursements from a $6 million reserve of federal funds that also pay for personal protective equipment and publicity about voting.

A recently issued public health order has also established social distancing restrictions for polling places during the election season.

Polling locations are limited to 25% maximum occupancy or four voters at any one time – whichever is greater. Mobile polling locations are limited to only two voters at a time.

Many counties — though not all — have shown interest in drop boxes.

To find more information about voting in New Mexico, click here.


