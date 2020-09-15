New Mexico taps federal funds to install ballot drop boxes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is prepared to spend millions of dollars in federal recovery funds to install drop boxes for absentee ballots as election regulators encourage voters to participate in the general election in ways that minimize human contact and reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

The secretary of state’s office spokesman Alex Curtas said the agency is encouraging the state’s 33 counties to install ballot drop boxes while offering reimbursements from a $6 million reserve of federal funds that also pay for personal protective equipment and publicity about voting.