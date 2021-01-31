Teachers apprehensive about returning to the classroom unvaccinated

Under the current vaccine rollout phase, teachers are not eligible to receive the vaccine right now. People who are 75 years and older and high risk people who are 16 years and older are currently the priority vaccination group. Teachers will be included in the next vaccine rollout phase along with other essential workers.

Earlier this month, around 100 educators in Hobbs, New Mexico received a dose because a local hospital had extra doses it didn’t want to waste. Some teachers in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe also received the vaccination before the state clarified that teachers were ineligible.

In other parts of the U.S., teachers are prioritized for the vaccine. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that Colorado educators would be vaccinated started next week.

“There's another group that we believe is foundational to our society to function for workplace equity, for the sanity of families with kids, and that is our educators,” Gov. Polis said.

Colorado is planning to allocate one-third to one-half of its vaccines to teachers and school staff in the coming weeks. Gov. Polis said they expect to have the teachers and staff who want a vaccine to be vaccinated in less than a month.

According to a tally from the publication Education Week, 23 states are currently offering vaccines to some, if not all teachers.

The Albuquerque Teachers Federation said it’s a tough call to make.

“I know as educators, we don't really want to jump the line in front of our own parents or the parents or grandparents of our students,” said Bernstein. “We understand that there's a way to do things. What we don't understand is why some people got vaccinated, others didn't. We want a timeline for when we can expect to get vaccinated, so we can work to coordinate the opening of school with the vaccine process.”

To register for vaccine, click here.