New Mexico team to study uses for oil industry's waste water

Associated Press
September 13, 2019 11:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - State environmental regulators are teaming up with New Mexico State University to study how waste water from the booming oil and gas industry can be treated and reused.
    
State officials announced the formation of a new consortium Thursday. The group is charged with filling in scientific gaps and researching technological solutions for dealing with what's known in the oilfield as produced water.
    
Some oil companies already have been reusing the waste water in their operations to cut down on fresh water use.
    
Officials are looking to learn more to establish regulations and policies for the treatment and potential reuse of the water beyond the oilfield.
    
The memorandum of understanding between the state Environment Department and New Mexico State is aimed at spurring economic investment opportunities.
    
The Environment Department also is planning public meetings on the topic this fall.

