New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties

SOCORRO, N.M. — New Mexico Tech will be closed Monday, Oct. 19, in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
"It has come to my attention that anywhere between 50-100 New Mexico Tech students gathered this past weekend at multiple local, off-campus parties," New Mexico Tech President Stephen Wells wrote in a notice on the university's website. "As a consequence, I am physically closing the New Mexico Tech campus for Monday, October 19, 2020 for the day as a precautionary measure and to best limit any potential exposure to COVID-19."
Wells said the closure will provide critical time to evaluate the situation. He said students or roommates of students who attended the parties "must immediately go into self-isolation until further notice." He also said that the party-goers must report themselves to the Dean of Students Dr. Peter Phaiah. All university employees are encouraged to work from home if possible.
"It is regrettable that I have to take this extreme measure due to the irresponsibility of a few," Wells said.
All classes will be moved online for the next two weeks.
