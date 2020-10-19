New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties

New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 19, 2020 01:11 PM
Created: October 19, 2020 12:04 PM

SOCORRO, N.M. — New Mexico Tech will be closed Monday, Oct. 19, in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"It has come to my attention that anywhere between 50-100 New Mexico Tech students gathered this past weekend at multiple local, off-campus parties," New Mexico Tech President Stephen Wells wrote in a notice on the university's website. "As a consequence, I am physically closing the New Mexico Tech campus for Monday, October 19, 2020 for the day as a precautionary measure and to best limit any potential exposure to COVID-19." 

Advertisement

Wells said the closure will provide critical time to evaluate the situation. He said students or roommates of students who attended the parties "must immediately go into self-isolation until further notice." He also said that the party-goers must report themselves to the Dean of Students Dr. Peter Phaiah. All university employees are encouraged to work from home if possible. 

"It is regrettable that I have to take this extreme measure due to the irresponsibility of a few," Wells said. 

All classes will be moved online for the next two weeks.

To read the university's closure notice, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico hospitals face staffing shortages as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
New Mexico hospitals face staffing shortages as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
Luna Wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres in Carson National Forest
Luna Wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres in Carson National Forest
Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2
Explosion at New Mexico cannabis plant critically injures 2
DA Torrez helping other prosecutors with potential lawsuits against militia groups
DA Torrez helping other prosecutors with potential lawsuits against militia groups
Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Manzanita Mountains
Fire crews work to contain brush fire in Manzanita Mountains
Advertisement


City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding
More sections of the 30-foot high
New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties
New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties
Expert shares online learning tips for students with dyslexia
Expert shares online learning tips for students with dyslexia
Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death