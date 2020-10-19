New Mexico Tech closes campus Monday after several weekend parties

SOCORRO, N.M. — New Mexico Tech will be closed Monday, Oct. 19, in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"It has come to my attention that anywhere between 50-100 New Mexico Tech students gathered this past weekend at multiple local, off-campus parties," New Mexico Tech President Stephen Wells wrote in a notice on the university's website. "As a consequence, I am physically closing the New Mexico Tech campus for Monday, October 19, 2020 for the day as a precautionary measure and to best limit any potential exposure to COVID-19."