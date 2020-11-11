New Mexico Tech dodges COVID outbreak following weekend of off-campus parties

"There was one bigger party that had quite a few people to it,” Phaiah said.

The school wanted students to self-report if they attended the party, and promised no punishment if they came forward.

"We just wanted to make sure the right steps were being taken,” Phaiah said.

Seventy-six students admitted to going to the party. School officials asked attendees to quarantine and not return to campus until they got tested.

"Everyone who was tested through the public health office that week, as well as on our campus, came back negative,” Phaiah said.

Phaiah said they got lucky.

In Socorro County, there have been less than 350 cases, but the latest data from the state shows that the county has a 13% positivity rate.

"I think we were very fortunate. We try to use this as a teachable moment to people and say be real careful, it can impact you,” Phaiah said.

Phaiah said dodging an outbreak this time does not translate into permission to party, but is a learning experience.

"I think everyone needs to have accountability for themselves first, and then for your family, your extended family, your community,” he said.

Phaiah said he’s proud of the students who came forward and got tested.