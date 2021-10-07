New Mexico teen facing charges following deadly border crash

One immigrant told the agents they would pay $9,000 – another was supposed to pay $8,000 – to be smuggled into the country.



Agents said Gastelum was taken to Lubbock for his injuries. He was later booked into jail but is now in the process of being extradited back to New Mexico to face both state and federal charges.



Gastelum is out of Albuquerque. There’s not much to show, in terms of criminal background, in the publicly accessible online court database. But Gastelum was mentioned in a police report in March after a high school teen was shot and paralyzed at a house party.



The District Attorney's Office said Gastelum never turned into a suspect in that case:

“While Elton Gastelum is referenced in documents related to this case, when it was submitted to our office it did not include a viable case against Gastelum. However, it did include a viable case against Joseph Zamora and we filed charges accordingly.”